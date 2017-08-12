Mboama hopes Remo Stars end winless run against River United

The Sky Blue Stars are in their final days in the topflight but the forward is hopeful they can end their poor run against the Pride of Rivers

Remo Stars’ Victor Mboama is confident his side will end their run without a win against River United on Sunday.

Fatai Osho’s men have failed to win in nine previous matches but the forward believes they can put a stop to it with against the Port Harcourt side.

“We are down in the table and so far we haven’t won any match in a while,” Mboama told media.

“It has not been good for us and has not given us any good name. We are left with no choice than to win on Sunday.

“Well, like I always believe, it is not over until it is over. So, it is just very difficult for us to accept that we are out of the league.

”For now, we cannot just decide our fate," he concluded.