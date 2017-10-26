Mbuyane: Sredojevic must not rely heavily on Gabuza at Orlando Pirates

Mbuyane believes not much is being done to unearth more strikers at the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes Milutin Sredojevic needs to groom more strikers and limit his over-reliance on Thamsanqa Gabuza.

“They can’t expect Gabuza to contribute all the goals, that’s too much of a pressure. Others must also chip in. The coach must change things up a bit and try different combinations with the strikers,” Mbuyane told Sowetan.

Gabuza has played with four different strikers in eight of their nine league matches to date, and has found the net three times in the process.

It’s the likes of Lyle Foster and Thabiso Kutumela that ‘Juju’ wants Micho to groom.

The Serbian mentor is hailed by everyone for redeeming the club’s pride that suffered a bashing the whole of last season.

“I still talk with guys like Lucky Lekgwathi and they speak highly of Micho. They say that he is 100%. He just needs a little bit of time. The players seem willing to fight for him as well, that’s good,” Mbuyane said.

The Sea Robbers face Golden Arrows in their Telkom Knockout last 16 showdown at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.