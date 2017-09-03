Mbwana Samatta: "Tanzania was too strong for Botswana"

Tanzania gifted striker, Simon Msuva who play for Morroco's Al Jadida scored twice to give Taifa Stars 2-0 win over the host at Uhuru Stadium

Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta has admitted that Saturday's evening's friendly against Botswana was a "must win" game for his side.

"Botswana played very well, the defended a lot, but it was a must win game today and we have had it in the past and we have stood up to the challenge and the most important thing is that we defeated them," Samatta told reporters.

"We always speak about the performance but tonight was just great determination. I think Tanzania was too strong for Botswana, and there was no point they could score.

"We defended very well and we played professionally, I don't see how Botswana could beat us."

Many people questioned Samatta's form, but it is obvious that Taifa Stars is not a one man army, he made his contribution to the team even if he couldn't find the net.