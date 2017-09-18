McCarron defends Dalton: He's an unbelievable quarterback

AJ McCarron wants calls for Cincinnati Bengals team-mate Andy Dalton's axing to stop after a winless start to the NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's number one supporter is his backup AJ McCarron, who wholeheartedly defended his team-mate on Monday.

Dalton turned the ball over five times in Cincinnati's season-opening 20-0 NFL loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and while he did not turn the ball over in the Bengals'13-9 defeat against the Houston Texans, the team managed only three field goals as the three-time Pro Bowler missed several open receivers.

Leaping to the defence of Dalton, McCarron said: "Do you think he wants to have tipped balls that turn into interceptions?

"Has he worked his whole life for that, has he worked all week for that? No."

McCarron started three games during the 2015 season when Dalton went down with a thumb injury and played well in his time as the team's signal-caller.

But he wants nothing to do with the talk that he should replace Dalton after Cincinnati failed to score a touchdown through the first two games.

"I wish people would, in this city, would back him and go with it," he said. "Listen, I think I'm a great quarterback and I think he's an unbelievable quarterback, I love him to death, but he's our quarterback, stop making it into something else."

Cincinnati fired offensive co-ordinator Ken Zampese after a reported "mutiny" was in the works amongst the Bengals.

That has not alleviated the calls for Dalton's benching though. McCarron wants those calls to stop.

"Ride with him," he said. "Trust the team, trust the process and trust what we're trying to do."