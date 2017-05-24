McCarthy: Xulu should not be sitting on the bench for Kaizer Chiefs

Goal spoke to McCarthy about the lanky defender, who has endured a frustrating time at the Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy says that Siyanda Xulu should not be sitting on the bench at the club.

“Alhough, I’m a fan of his. I don’t know what’s happening at training or what is the problem with him. But I think a player of his calibre shouldn’t be sitting on the bench,” McCarthy told Goal.

“If he stays and coach Steve (Komphela) stays it’s going to be the same season for him like the one he just had,” he said.

To date, Xulu has made only 10 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Russian club FC Rostov and McCarthy believes that the former Chiefs academy player at excel at Cape Town City or Orlando Pirates.

“I don’t see why he can’t play for any of those teams that you mentioned. There is a gap to fill in the heart of the defence at any of those teams, but now the question is does want to go there?," he added.

“Does he want to go to his arch-rivals or maybe to Cape Town or Durban? For me, it’s all about getting game-time as soon as possible next season” McCarthy concluded.