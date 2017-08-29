McClenaghan gives up New Zealand deal for T20 riches

The offer of contracts in the T20 Global League and Australia's Big Bash has prompted Mitchell McClenaghan to give up his New Zealand deal.

Mitchell McClenaghan has given up his contract with New Zealand in order to pursue potentially lucrative offers in Twenty20 cricket.

Left-armer McClenaghan has taken more than 100 wickets for his country in limited-overs action and was offered a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in June.

However, the 31-year-old was drafted by the Durban Qalandars for the inaugural T20 Global League in South Africa, which begins in early November, and is also hoping for a deal in the subsequent Big Bash League.

Both competitions run through New Zealand's domestic season, prompting McClenaghan to give up his deal.

"Some new playing opportunities have arisen in the past few weeks which mean my circumstances have changed. I'm very grateful for the respect, understanding and goodwill which has underpinned my request to be released from my NZC contract.

"I've worked closely with NZC throughout the process, while also making it clear I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand in the future."

McClenaghan's Auckland club-mate Lockie Ferguson has been offered a deal in his place.