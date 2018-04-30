McFarland takes top job at Ulster

Ulster have appointed Dan McFarland as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

McFarland will leave his role as Scotland assistant head coach to replace Jono Gibbes, who is departing at the end of the Pro14 season.

Scottish Rugby on Monday confirmed that McFarland will vacate his position, with Worcester Warriors head coach Carl Hogg joining Gregor Townsend's staff on an interim basis.

"I am really excited that I will be taking on the Ulster head coach role. I know first-hand from my years visiting with Connacht and Glasgow the passion and fervour that makes playing in front of Ulster fans so special," said McFarland.

"It's a club with a great history and I welcome the challenge of being a part of their future."

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby's operations director said: "Dan was our number one candidate so we're obviously very happy to have secured his services for the next three years. Dan's CV is hugely impressive and he commands great respect within the game.



"He enjoyed successful spells with Connacht and Glasgow, and the fact that Gregor brought him into the Scotland set-up speaks volumes for how highly he rates him.



"Our priority in this process was to identify and recruit the best possible candidate first and foremost. With the confirmation of Dan's appointment, we will be announcing at least one further addition to the coaching team in the near future to ensure that we have a strong unit in place in advance of pre-season."