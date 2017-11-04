McGillvary's alleged bite 'pretty clear for everyone to see', says Farah

Asked about his claim he was bitten by Jermaine McGillvary, Robbie Farah said: "It's pretty clear for everyone to see on the replay."

Lebanon captain Robbie Farah suggested video evidence will support his claim he was bitten by England wing Jermaine McGillvary in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup match in Sydney.

After losing 18-4 to Australia in the first game of the tournament, England got off the mark with a 29-10 triumph over a Lebanon side who gave up only one try in the second half.

Yet the game's main talking point came shortly after the interval when McGillvary was put on report by referee Ben Thaler, after Farah alleged he had been bitten on the arm in a tackle. McGillvary protested his innocence to the match official.

"You never like seeing any of those things happen on a footy field, I guess," said Farah in a post-match interview.

"I reacted to what happened. It's pretty clear for everyone to see on the replay, so that's all I'll say."

In a subsequent news conference, the South Sydney Rabbitohs man added: "I made a complaint on the field and I don't think I need to say much else. There's a bit of footage there."

The respective coaches of England and Lebanon - Wayne Bennett and Brad Fittler - remained tight-lipped on the incident.

"It's hard for me to make a comment on that. I've no more information than you've got," Bennett told reporters in his post-match news conference. "Where I'm sitting, I can't tell you whether he bit him or not."

Fittler said: "It's in the hands of the match review committee now and we'd rather not talk about it."

While Fittler understandably described Lebanon's second-half showing as "highly impressive", Bennett bemoaned his side's failure to build on an encouraging first period.

"I thought we just lost our way in the second half, with the football particularly," said Bennett. "We've got to be better than that. There was no complacency. It was just the decision-making process and execution."

England's coach also confirmed Jonny Lomax was left out due to a calf injury sustained in training, which is set to rule the St Helens full-back out of the final pool game against France.