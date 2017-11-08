McGillvary found not guilty of biting

Winger Jermaine McGillvary expressed his gratitude for a "fair and balanced hearing" after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Jermaine McGillvary has been found not guilty of biting and will be available for the remainder of England's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

The winger could have been banned for up to 12 weeks after he was charged with contrary conduct, having been accused of sinking his teeth into Robbie Farah during England's 29-10 Pool A win over Lebanon last weekend.

McGillvary entered a not guilty plea when he faced a judiciary hearing via video link on Wednesday and will not face any punishment.

The Huddersfield Giants flyer has made an impressive start to the tournament, scoring a try against Australia and Lebanon, and will be free to play in England's clash with France at nib Stadium on Sunday.

McGillvary said: "I fully understand the match review process and am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing.

"I'm pleased this is now over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup."

England, who lost their opening match of the tournament to co-hosts and holders Australia, are second in Group A.