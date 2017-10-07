McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off

Australia defender Ryan McGowan comes into Ange Postecoglou's 23-man squad for Tuesday's showdown against Syria in Sydney.

Ryan McGowan has replaced Bailey Wright in Australia's squad ahead of next week's return leg against Syria in their AFC World Cup qualifying play-off.

Bristol City captain and defender Wright will return to England on Sunday, after succumbing to injury.

Wright was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 draw against Syria in Malaysia.

McGowan, who plays for Al-Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, comes into Ange Postecoglou's 23-man squad for Tuesday's showdown in Sydney.

The winner will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs to face the fourth-placed nation from CONCACAF for a spot at Russia 2018.