McGregor annoyed by stoppage but speaks of Mayweather 'respect'

Conor McGregor was left annoyed by the timing of his stoppage defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr in their Las Vegas megafight, but paid "respect" to his rival's composure.

In a memorable bout at T-Mobile Arena, McGregor made light of the pre-fight predictions of a comfortable Mayweather victory.

The UFC star visibly made life difficult for one of boxing's greats in the early rounds of his first professional outing in the squared circle.

However, Mayweather pounced as McGregor fatigued in the middle rounds and the fight was stopped after a flurry of blows in the 10th to take the American to a record-breaking 50-0 record.

McGregor was disappointed with the referee's decision, saying in the ring: "I took the early rounds pretty handy.

"He had to change his style, fair play he did it. He's composed, he's not particularly fast, he's not particularly powerful but he's composed, he was making me throw, gotta give him nothing but respect.

"I had a bit of fun on this side, hopefully I entertained the fans.

"I thought it was a little early on the stoppage, I get like that when I'm tired, I get floaty. He should have let me keep going I thought.

"I've been strangled on live TV and come back so I can let it go. It was some buzz, to get in there in the squared circle it was so different, it was so fun."

McGregor was gracious in his defeat and was quick to lay down the gauntlet to his next challenger after coming up short.

"It was some buzz, everything was different. I thought we were close," he added.

"We'll see what happens, I have two titles to defend [in UFC]. Anyone wants a buzz give me a shout.

"The game changes every time we grow, we'll see what's what. I thought it was close, I thought I had him.

"Where was the last two rounds? Let me wobble, let me recompose myself. I don't know how I feel. Nobody takes these risks, rap me all you want I'll take it on the chin."