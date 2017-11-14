McGregor apologises for shoving official at Bellator 187

Conor McGregor said he "lost it and overreacted" when issuing an apology for pushing a referee during Bellator 187.

Conor McGregor has apologised for shoving an official during Bellator 187.

UFC lightweight champion McGregor leapt into the cage to celebrate with Charlie Ward following his victory over John Redmond.

Referee Marc Goddard attempted to remove the Irishman from the octagon and was pushed in response. McGregor then chased Goddard across the canvas as he tended to Redmond and had to be held back by security as he shouted and pointed at the referee.

The MMA superstar said he "lost it and overreacted" after he saw the official trying to pick up a knocked-out fighter, appearing to recall the death of Joao Carvalho following his TKO loss to Ward in 2016.

"I sincerely apologise for my behaviour at last weekend's fight event in Dublin," McGregor wrote. "While trying to support a loyal team-mate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line.

"The referee Marc Goddard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighter's coach. The fight was over.

"After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and overreacted. I am sorry to everyone."