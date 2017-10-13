McGregor calls out Ferguson for UFC return

After defeat to Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut, Conor McGregor appears set for a return to the UFC octagon to take on Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor appeared to single out Tony Ferguson as his opponent when the UFC superstar makes his return to the octagon.

The Irishman's high-profile boxing bow ended in a 10th-round stoppage at the hands of the great Floyd Mayweather Jr back in August and he has not featured in the octagon since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title fight at UFC 205 last November.

That victory saw McGregor become the first man to hold belts in two UFC divisions simultaneously, and he seems set to take on interim lightweight champion Ferguson, who defeated Kevin Lee at UFC 216 last weekend.

McGregor's coach Owen Roddy stated earlier this week that he would rather see the Irishman return to a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, but it seems that American Ferguson (23-3) will instead be the choice.

Along with a one-word caption "Tony", McGregor posted a cartoon image of himself on Instagram, sat in his boat surrounded by money and his UFC belts, while holding a golden gun.

Following his win over Lee, Ferguson began the traditional verbal sparring, calling on McGregor to walk away from his belt, or risk getting hurt.

"He poses no threat to me. That boy is scared. He's never mentioned my name one time. I've got 10 consecutive victories. I'm the interim champion," Ferguson said.

"You can't run anymore. You're in check and I'm great in chess. This is chess. This is check. It's going to be checkmate.

"He needs to defend or vacate. Set it down. Just walk away. Then nobody will get hurt."