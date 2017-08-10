McGregor and Mayweather request smaller gloves for mega fight

Conor McGregor's goading of Floyd Mayweather Jr seems to have influenced the boxing great, with a request to fight in 8oz gloves submitted.

Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr have each requested to wear 8oz gloves in their Las Vegas bout.

Nevada State Athletic Commission regulations state that fights contested over a weight limit of 147 pounds (lbs) must see 10oz gloves used.

Former welterweight king Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion McGregor are slated to fight at 154 lbs.

McGregor has regularly goaded Mayweather over seeking an advantage by only fighting in a boxing environment – MMA fighters generally wear 4oz mitts in their contests – but the 40-year-old has seemingly yielded, having vowed to fight in lighter gloves on Instagram earlier this month.

"Both camps have submitted a waiver by the date we requested," Bennett told ESPN.

"The commission will hear both camps' reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on August 16.

"Our chairman Anthony Marnell will then lead a conversation with the other commission members and they will vote on it that day."

