McGregor planning Ibiza party to 'celebrate victory' over Mayweather

Conor McGregor is planning to party on a yacht in Ibiza following his megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas on Saturday.

UFC star McGregor will attempt to hand the previously retired Mayweather (49-0) the first defeat of his storied career when the Irishman enters the ring for his maiden professional bout.

The duo will fight at a weight of 154 pounds, with the winner taking the WBC's newly created 'Money Belt'.

The Irishman vowed to "break" the 40-year-old Mayweather in their final media conference before the blockbuster event, and he has revealed his plans for the aftermath.

"After Saturday I'm hitting Ibiza, never been to Ibiza. Two childhood friends are getting married in Ibiza so we've got a nice, big 100 foot yacht," McGregor, the only main to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously, explained.

"I'm taking my friends and some people and we're going to go to Ibiza and celebrate my victory and my friends getting married.

"That's what's next for me. As far as contests and fighting, I've got multiple belts I must defend in the UFC and then I've got the 154-pound WBC belt also in boxing, so we'll see what happens.

"There's options and I love options."