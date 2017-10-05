McIlroy: Keane snub is why I take time for autographs

Rory McIlroy has revealed that a childhood snub by Roy Keane is the reason that he gives so much time to his young fans.

McIlroy received praise for taking time out of his round at the British Masters to give one of his golf balls to a supporter in the crowd. The Northern Irish golfer admitted that he always has time for his fans, after a chance encounter with former Manchester United midfielder Keane many years ago.

"I must use between six and nine balls a round, and every time I need a new one, I look for a young kid in the crowd in between holes to give it to," McIlroy told reporers.

"It just shows what such a small thing can mean to a kid. I had it go the other way for me, where I asked someone for an autograph as a kid and they didn't give it to me. And I've never liked them since.

"It was Roy Keane. He should be one of my heroes because I was, and still am, a huge Man United fan. But I remember I went and asked him for his autograph at the Portmarnock Links Hotel when he was with the Ireland squad and he just said: 'No'. And it just sort of stuck with me ever since. So, that's why if a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it."

