McIlroy to make return in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy will make his return from injury at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January as he sets his sights on winning a green jacket in 2018.

The four-time major winner called an early end to his season last month after finishing 20 shots adrift of Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships.

McIlroy has been troubled by a rib injury in recent months and hoped a three-month extended break would enable him to come back firing on all cylinders next year – with a victory at the Masters top of his priority list.

And the 28-year-old is confident he will be ready to hit the ground running in the United Arab Emirates from January 18-21.

"I am looking for a strong start in 2018 and Abu Dhabi is the perfect place to open my season's campaign," McIlroy said, as quoted by the European Tour.

"Having come really close here on more than one occasion, I will be completely focused on trying to win the coveted Falcon Trophy and getting myself back into the winners' circle - that would be a real confidence boost to start the new year."

He will not be alone in vying for the title, though, with Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson joining him in the field.

European Tour Order of Merit winner Tommy Fleetwood will also feature, the Englishman looking to defend the title that kicked off his memorable 2017.