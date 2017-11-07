McKennie, Sargent headline young USMNT squad for Portugal friendly

The U.S. national team's youth movement in the wake of missing out on the 2018 World Cup is officially underway.

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, U.S. Under-17 and Under-20 standout Josh Sargent, and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams headline a group of nine players 22 and younger called in as part of the 21-man U.S. squad that will face Portugal in a friendly on Nov. 14 in Leiria, Portugal.

Caretaker U.S. coach Dave Sarachan has called in an inexperienced group that includes just six players who were on the squad for the team's World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad & Tobago in October, a defeat that cost the United States a place at the 2018 World Cup. The group total of 12 players with five or fewer national team caps, including Vitesse defender Matt Miazga and Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

One young player not included in the squad is Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, who is being rested after a taxing 2017 for club and country.

“Christian has had a very long year, not only with the National Team but finding his way with Borussia Dortmund," Sarachan said. "Between his contributions for the National Team and his club, he has probably played more total games than almost anyone in our pool this year, and in doing that Christian has really pushed the limits mentally and physically. With those things in mind, this was an opportunity for Christian to get a break and recharge for the rest of an important campaign with Dortmund.”

The teenage trio of McKennie, Sargent and Adams will garner the most attention as they each take part in their first senior national team camp. McKennie has turned heads since breaking into Schalke's lineup, while Sargent is capping a year that saw him star at both the U.S. Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups. Adams just finished his first full season as a starter for the New York Red Bulls, emerging as one of the best young players in MLS.