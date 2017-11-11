McKinley completes incredible journey to international rugby scene

Italy beat Fiji 19-10 on Saturday in a match most notable for the international debut of Ian McKinley.

Ian McKinley made his Italy debut, six years on from losing the sight in his left eye, as the Azzurri beat Fiji 19-10 in Catania on Saturday.

Ireland-born fly-half McKinley, who was initially forced to retire after being injured in an on-field accident but subsequently revived his career with Treviso, came on as a second-half substitute and kicked an 80th-minute penalty to seal his adopted country's win.

The two teams were level at half-time, but two Carlo Canna penalties edged Italy in front before McKinley rounded things off.

Both Italy and Fiji can expect stiffer tests next weekend when they face Argentina and Ireland respectively.

Italy twice moved ahead in the opening period on Saturday, only to be pegged back on each occasion.

Canna's early three-pointer was cancelled out by Ben Volavola and Fiji responded in kind to Simone Ferrari's try through highly-rated lock Leone Nakarawa.

Penalties then provided the only points of the second period as Italy prevailed against a team five places above them in the World Rugby rankings.