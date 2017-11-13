McLaren and Pirelli cancel Interlagos tyre test over safety concerns after spate of robberies

McLaren have cancelled a tyre test with Pirelli at Interlagos scheduled for this week after repeated robberies and attempted robberies blighted another Brazilian GP - AFP

McLaren last night scrapped a scheduled Formula One test in Brazil after staff at tyre manufacturers Pirelli became the fifth victims of an attempted armed robbery near Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit.

Just 48 hours after eight Mercedes team members were attacked at gunpoint after leaving the track, Pirelli’s official car was targeted upon leaving the track on Sunday evening. Sauber, Williams and the FIA, the sport’s governing body, have also had their cars ambushed, raising questions about the future viability of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Cancelling this week’s two-day test, due to feature rising McLaren star Lando Norris, who had just arrived in Sao Paulo for his debut in an F1 car, Pirelli said: “The decision, shared with McLaren, the FIA and F1, was made in the interest of safety, both McLaren’s on our own.” McLaren confirmed in a statement that they deemed it an “unnecessary risk to proceed”.

Multiple security breaches have raised doubts about whether the race can continue in Brazil, given the history of violent incidents around the track. Jenson Button, notably, was held up by armed muggers here in 2010.

Liberty Media, F1’s owners, have conspicuously failed to issue any statement about the controversy, but they are understood to be examining Brazil’s place on the calendar. While Interlagos is due to stage its next grand prix in 2019, alternative venues, such as Buenos Aires or a street race in Rio in Janeiro, cannot be ruled out.

Reflecting on events of the past week, an F1 spokesperson said: “Disappointed is not a strong enough word. But is not our call, and it is not our responsibility. Security within the circuit is up to the promoter, and they have to liaise with the local authorities.