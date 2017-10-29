From McLaren prodigy to four-time champion - Lewis Hamilton's path to F1 greatness

Now a four-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton is an undoubted Formula One great. We look back on his multiple title successes.

Lewis Hamilton's achievement in claiming a fourth world title at the Mexican Grand Prix lifts him to a level of Formula One greatness only a handful of drivers have ever reached.

A ninth-placed finish at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez clinched a fourth world championship crown for the Mercedes driver, following previous triumphs with McLaren in 2008 and with the Silver Arrows in 2014 and 2015.

Leaving three-time champions such as Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart and mentor Niki Lauda behind, few can now question the Briton's position in F1 history.

Only Michael Schumacher with seven and Juan Manuel Fangio with five can boast more drivers' titles than the 32-year-old, who burst onto the scene a decade ago and quickly made his presence felt at the business end of the grid.

After he joined Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four titles, we take a look at Hamilton's path to F1 greatness.

2007-08: MAKING HIS MARK AND TITLE NUMBER ONE

Few can claim to have enjoyed a stronger debut season than Hamilton.

Podium finishes in each of his first nine races for McLaren, including two victories, set the newcomer on his way to a 2007 title tussle that would go down to the wire.

Victory in Japan saw Hamilton in the driving seat with two races to go, leading team-mate Fernando Alonso by 12 points and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by 17, and he could have won the title in China had it not been for an ill-timed maiden retirement.

Gearbox trouble cost him at the season-closing Brazilian Grand Prix and Raikkonen capitalised to win that race and edge to the top of the standings by a single point.

But the promise was plain to see and Hamilton was not to be denied for long.

He was McLaren’s number one driver in 2008 following the departure of Alonso to Renault and brought up his first world title in dramatic fashion, taking a crucial fifth place on the final lap of the last race of the season to snatch glory from Felipe Massa in front of the Brazilian’s own fans at Interlagos.