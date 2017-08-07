McLeod breaks Jamaica's duck, Kipyegon wins dramatic 1500m

Omar McLeod and Faith Kipyegon were the big winners at London 2017 on Monday, while Isaac Makwala was forced to withdraw from his 200m heat.

After disappointments for sprint stars Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson, Omar McLeod ensured it was a case of third time lucky for Jamaica as he claimed gold in the men's 110-metre hurdles at the IAAF World Championships in London.

McLeod, also a winner at last year's Olympics in Rio, started and finished strongly to record a time of 13.04 seconds and beat reigning champion Sergey Shubenkov by a tenth of a second, with Hungary's Balazs Baji claiming a shock bronze medal and world-record holder Aries Merritt fifth.

There was great drama in Monday's final event, the women's 1500m final, as Faith Kipyegon emulated McLeod by adding the world title to her Olympic crown.

Kipyegon kicked clear down the home straight of a fascinating, tactical race to triumph in four minutes and 2.59secs but there was heartbreak for home favourite Laura Muir (4:02:97), who was pipped to a place on the podium by Jennifer Simpson (4:02.76) and Caster Semenya (4:02:90).

The men's 200m heats also took place, with Wayde van Niekerk qualifying comfortably as one of his main rivals, Isaac Makwala, withdrew through illness.

MCLEOD DEDICATES TRIUMPH TO 'LEGEND' BOLT

Bolt was unable to win the last individual race of his glittering career as Justin Gatlin triumphed in the men's 100m final on Saturday.

Yet McLeod, who could yet team up with his compatriot in the 4x100m relay, was quick to hail athletics' biggest star after securing Jamaica's first gold of the Championships.

"He's still a legend no matter what," said McLeod of Bolt.

"There was a lot of pressure coming in but I channelled it positively. It's totally different to last year where we had Usain and Elaine winning, which I used to propel me. I didn't have that this time so I really wanted to come out and shine my own light."

MAKWALA ABSENT AS VAN NIEKERK EASES THROUGH 200M HEATS

Van Niekerk was the fourth-fastest qualifier in the men's 200m heats as the likes of Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake also eased through.

However, Makwala - who ran a world-leading time of 19.77s in Madrid last month - was a late withdrawal on medical grounds, reportedly due to food poisoning.

It remains to be seen whether the Botswanan can recover in time to compete in the 400m.

WLODARCZYK WINS AGAIN, ROJAS PIPS IBARGUEN

A shock looked to be on the cards in the women's hammer final when the event's dominant figure, Anita Wlodarczyk, managed a best throw of 71.94 metres in the first three rounds to lie fifth.

However, Wlodarczyk was able to show her class thereafter, twice clearing 77 metres to triumph comfortably. Her winning effort of 77.90m was enough to comfortably beat Wang Zheng (75.98m), with Malwina Kopron (74.76m) taking bronze.

Yulimar Rojas was second to Caterine Ibarguen in the women's triple jump at Rio 2016, but the roles were reversed on Monday. Rojas triumphed by two centimetres with a leap of 14.91m to earn her country's first World Championship gold.