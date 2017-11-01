McManaman: Real Madrid need player like Mbappe, not €200m Kane

Real Madrid should be looking for an exciting youngster such as Kylian Mbappe rather than spending €200 million on Harry Kane, says Steve McManaman.

The reigning La Liga champions continue to be heavily linked with the prolific Tottenham striker, who has been billed as a natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital.

Kane’s form for Spurs and England has put him in the shop window, with a regular source of goals seeing him placed in a talent bracket alongside the world’s best.

McManaman, though, feels that Real would be better advised signing a player with potential to unlock rather than paying over the odds for a proven performer.

The former Real midfielder told Marca ahead of a European clash between Spurs and the Blancos at Wembley: "I would prefer [to sign] a young boy like Kylian Mbappe.

"It's very difficult to sign Kane. The price of footballers today is crazy.

