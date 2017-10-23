McVay: Rams haven't arrived by any stretch

The Los Angeles Rams are 5-2 atop the NFC West, but head coach Sean McVay quickly moved to temper expectations surrounding the team.

The Rams cruised to victory at Twickenham on Sunday, routing the Cardinals, who lost quarterback Carson Palmer to a broken arm, with little difficulty.

McVay's team controlled all three facets of the game, with Jared Goff throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown as well an interception, while Todd Gurley ran for over 100 yards and a score.

The defense picked off Palmer on the play that proved his last of the game in the second quarter, and also intercepted his replacement Drew Stanton.

Victory sees the Rams move to 5-2, and they remain in first place in the NFC West, but McVay was keen to temper expectations.

"We're 5-2 and we have got nine games left and that's the thing that I think is good about our team right now," he said at his post-game media conference.

"We have experienced a lot of things in these first seven games but by no means have we arrived.

"There's a lot of improvement that we can continue to focus on both as coaches and players.

"I think the focus is going to be enjoying the week, enjoy the bye week, get healthy, get rested and then come back ready to go against a New York Giants team that - you look at what they did, coach did a great job of having them respond a week ago against Denver. Very tough challenge, especially going there in a great atmosphere.

"So it's a one game at a time mind set. We haven't arrived by any stretch, but 5-2 is a good feeling, but that's all it is right now and there's nine games left and we're focusing on the next one."