‘It means a lot to me’ - Kelechi Iheanacho revels in first Leicester City goal

The 21-year-old forward scored his first goal for the Foxes since his summer move from the Citizens, and he is delighted breaking his goal drought

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with scoring his first goal for the club and says ‘it means a lot’ to him.

The Nigeria international joined the King Power Stadium from Manchester City in the summer and scored his maiden goal for the club in the 3-1 victory over Leeds United in the round of 16 of the English League Cup.

The 21-year-old who got a goal and an assist in the victory over Leeds is over the moon at opening his account for the Foxes and hopes it's the first of many to come.

“I’m pleased to get on the scoresheet today,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“It was a great goal so I’m happy to get a goal and help the team to go to the next round.

“I wanted to take it with my right foot but I wasn’t too sure, so I got it back onto my left foot and put it into the corner.

“It means a lot to me. I’m happy to get my first goal and I hope there are many more to come in the future,” he concluded.

Iheanacho will be looking to add to his goal tally when Leicester welcome Idrissa Gueye’s Everton to the King Power Stadium on October 29.