Meddie Kagere: I like it when I score against AFC Leopards

The Rwandan striker has now scored three goals in as many matches against their bitter rivals in Kenyan Premier League

With thirteen matches remaining before Kenyan Premier League season comes to an end, Gor Mahia is leading table with 44 points.

K'Ogalo is currently the on form team in the league, having collected 16 points from possible 18 in their last six matches. Meddie Kagere, who was on target for his team in the one all draw against AFC Leopards, says it is not yet over.

"We dropped points against Leopards, but it does not mean we have lost our focus, and even if we could have won against them, it could not mean that we have secured the league title. It is simple, we still have many matches to play and we should concentrate on that," Kagere told Goal.

"Scoring againt AFC Leopards is just the same as scoring against any other team, nothing special, the only good thing is that you feel good to have scored in a big game, against a big team.

"But generally, I am happy for what we achieved as a team, though we could have done better."

