Medel the latest 'come to Besiktas' star

Besiktas have continued their spending spree with the signing of Chile international Gary Medel, who joins the Super Lig club from Inter.

The Chile international joins the Super Lig champions from Inter, following Pepe, Alvaro Negredo and Jeremain Lens in signing for the club.

Medel, who started 26 Serie A matches for Inter last season, will be presented by Besiktas on Saturday after becoming the latest signing to be announced in their 'come to Besiktas' videos.

The 30-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, will be reunited with former Inter team-mate Caner Erkin.

Besiktas begin their title defence at home to Antalyaspor on Sunday, having been beaten 2-1 by Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Cup.