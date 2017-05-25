Media Microscope: Ex-athletes navigate a tricky transition to become TV analysts

Long before a professional athlete retires, there’s a good chance they’ve already been scouted for a potential future in television.

With the recent proliferation of televised soccer options in the U.S. both at the national and local level, there are more spots than ever that need filling.

In many ways, an athlete’s playing career can serve as one long extended tryout for an analyst position after their playing days are over.

“You always think back to when you’ve done interviews with players, whether it’s on camera, whether you’re talking to them informally just to do your normal preparation for the coverage,” ESPN lead soccer producer Amy Rosenfeld told Goal.

“It’s very much a factor — are they thoughtful with their answers? For me, a sense of humor is always helpful. Are they analytical by nature? Do they in their answers make you think? And that’s sort of the template.”

Sargent the missing piece for U.S. U-20s

That blueprint led ESPN to one of its newest hires, former U.S. national team forward Herculez Gomez, who joined the network after retiring in the offseason.

Gomez was known for his outgoing personality and vibrant social media presence in the latter portion of his playing days, and a televised feature on the striker during his time playing in Mexico sealed the deal.

“I remember we did a piece where Julie Foudy went to Mexico and spent the day with Herc,” Rosenfeld recalled. “She came back and said, ‘He’s great, he’s got a great personality, he’s interesting and he’s insightful and he’s articulate,’ and I was like, ‘Done, let’s keep an eye on Gomez.’”

Gomez’s potential was recognized by another network, as Fox welcomed him in briefly for studio and match commentary during last summer’s Copa America Centenario. That experience led to an offer for a full-time gig at ESPN later in the year.

Of course, for a player going directly from the field to the studio or broadcast booth, there are some unique challenges.

“I don’t know what I’m doing half the time,” Gomez told Goal with a laugh. “I’ve been playing professional soccer for 17 years, so this is pretty much all I’ve ever known in my life. It’s very different and it’s a good sensation going from using your legs to using your head.”

View photos Herculez Gomez, Landon Donovan, USA, United States More

ESPN uses a consulting firm for ex-athletes making their first forays into television, providing them with one-on-one coaching to help ease the transition. Gomez is one such athlete taking advantage of this service.

“It’s really helped out a lot,” Gomez said of his coach. "If you go into any landscape you’re not familiar with you’re going to be uneasy, and when you’re on camera the one thing you know is the viewer doesn’t want to see someone that’s uneasy.”

Spotlight: Nikolic becoming a star with Fire

One of the biggest challenges for any ex-athlete, especially those who recently retired, is how to go about providing objective, evenhanded coverage of players and coaches they recently called teammates and bosses, and still consider friends.

“I think the hardest thing that people figure out when they make the transition is you’re paid for your opinion,” ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman, a former MLS and U.S. national team striker, told Goal.

“So if you protect your opinion because you’re worried about a friendship, you can make an argument that you’re not doing your job.”

Read More