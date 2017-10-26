Meet England's Under-17 World Cup finalists - a player by player guide

Just as they told the media they would, England's Under-17s played with freedom and fearlessness as they skilfully dismantled Brazil and booked their place in the World Cup final in India on Saturday.

The Young Lions demonstrated courage, patience and crucially a burning desire to attack, leading to Rhian Brewster's second hat-trick of the tournament and a 3-1 win over a talented Brazilian side.

With many of the players already signed up to professional contracts at Premier League clubs, here is a closer look at the England U-17 World Cup finalists.

Goalkeeper Anderson, a product of Blackpool's academy, has become a hero during the campaign, scoring and saving a penalty during England's tense 5-3 penalty victory over Japan in the Round of 16. The City keeper has impressed Pep Guardiola and has spent some time training with City's first team.

England goalkeeper Curtis Anderson making a crucial save against Hinata Kida of Japan in the Round of 16 penalty shootout Credit: Piyal Adhikary /EPA

Steven Sessegnon - Fulham

Made his first team debut for Fulham in August in a League Cup win against Wycombe and was described by manager Slavisa Jokanovic as "the future of Fulham". He can play in both midfield or defensive roles and is the twin brother of Fulham team mate Ryan Sessegnon.

Joel Latibeaudiere - Manchester City

The England captain was forced out of action from the FA Youth Cup and England U-17 Euros earlier this year due to injury. He has come back a new physical presence in England's defence and signed his first professional contract with City this summer.

Marc Guehi - Chelsea

Guehi began playing for Chelsea U-18s at 15 years of age and was part of their Treble-winning squad last season. The imposing Ivory Coast-born defender has been with the club since the age of eight and captained the England side in the U-17 European Championships.

Jonathan Panzo - Chelsea

Panzo celebrated his 17th birthday in style on Wednesday as England booked their place in the final. The creative defender captained England at U-16 level and made his Chelsea youth team and development squad debuts last season.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe - Tottenham Hotspur

The central midfielder has caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino for his calm and strength on the ball, joining Tottenham's first-team squad on their pre-season tour and making his first-team debut in a League Cup match against Barnsley.

George McEachran - Chelsea

The left-footed attacking player signed his first professional contract with Chelsea on his 17th birthday in August. The younger brother of ex-Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran (now at Brentford) played in every game during England's Euros campaign earlier in the summer.

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Another City player highly rated by manager Guardiola with a keen eye for a pass and a goal both in central midfield and out wide. Foden was outstanding in the semi-final and has been praised by Glenn Hoddle for his performances so far in India.

Morgan Gibbs-White - Wolverhampton Wanderers

The versatile midfielder has been part of the Wolves set-up since the age of eight and made his first-team debut last January. He has since made 12 more appearances, seven in the Championship, and possesses excellent movement on and off the ball. He scored in England's quarter-final win over USA.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

Still only 16 years of age, he is also eligible to play for Ghana. Hudson-Odoi scored in the final of the European Championships against eventual victors Spain. Like teammate Guehi, the attacking midfielder began playing for Chelsea U-18s as a 15-year-old and was crucial in their FA Youth Cup win.

Rhian Brewster - Liverpool

The London-born striker followed up his hat-trick in the Young Lions' quarter-final with a matching display in the semi-final against Brazil. Brewster moved to Liverpool from Chelsea at the age of 15 and currently plays in their U-23 team. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the young goalscorer who has demonstrated a stellar attitude and an excellent left foot.

Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal

The rapid Arsenal winger has just signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. He can play on either flank and has a keen eye for goal.

Timothy Eyoma - Tottenham

Eyoma plays in the Spurs U-18 side and has made appearances in the U-23 squad. The right-back who was born in London is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

Nya Kirby - Crystal Palace

Left Tottenham for Palace in Februay this year to fast-track his progress towards first team football. The right-footed midfielder also represented England at U-16 level.

England U-17 will contest the final against European Champions Spain U-17 on Saturday at 15:30 BST.