Meet England newbie Jack Harrison who paid for his own flight to play for his country

England's latest star has had to pay to play for his country after almost being grounded by a missed flight.

Jack Harrison was late for his original trip from America on Sunday but forked out £1,200 from his own pocket to book himself on the next plane to London.

New York City forward Harrison then had to come up from Heathrow to St George's Park near Burton to link up with the Young Lions ahead of their Euro 2019 qualifiers against Scotland on Friday and Andorra next Tuesday, eventually arriving late on Monday.

It was his first call-up after he replaced Sheyi Ojo but Harrison, who had played in New York City's 1-1 draw at Chicago Fire on Saturday, admitted his plans were initially up in the air.

He said: "We flew back from Chicago and landed at Westchester Airport. I then had to go home and pack a few things before heading to JFK to catch my flight to London. But the traffic was terrible and I ended up missing my flight. I was really disappointed. I thought the best thing was to get over there.

"I tried to contact someone at the FA but it was in the middle of the night over here, so I decided to book the first flight out on Monday morning.

"It was 1500 to fly to Heathrow. I hired a car service but they (The FA) changed it because they felt the one they used would be more trustworthy.

