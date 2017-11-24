Meet the former pro behind a heading training aid that aims to tackle football's growing dementia problem

It is one of football’s great visceral rushes, the sight - and sensation - of a player leaping to power a header into the net. And yet it could yet also lead to one of the game’s greatest ever changes.

The announcement on Thursday that the FA and PFA have instigated a study into football’s possible link with dementia has only increased the questions about heading in football, and it may well end up as the next biggest problem the sport has to face up to and confront.

Alan Shearer’s realisation and concern was one of the most striking aspects of the recent ‘Dementia, Football and Me’ documentary, and comes so soon after former Irish international Kevin Doyle announced his retirement citing medical advice on concussion. Depending on what further studies find and how the issue progresses, we may well see a situation where the entire rules around heading are altered.

In a worst-case scenario, it is far from impossible to imagine a future where in 30 years’ time heading is not just banned from the sport but people involved are amazed how it was ever medically allowed for so long.

Given that 22% of Premier League goals come from headers, and it would even alter the dynamic of how the ball is played and the value of a corner, any change around this could really transform the game.

Mark Herrick is a former Irish footballer who was famed for the heading ability he loved, and he is working to prevent that eventual scenario. But, crucially, through an innovation and technology that gets on top of this issue and integrates all the proper medical and academic research. The former Cork City and Raith Rovers midfielder founded Headrite Sports and developed a training aid to be launched on Saturday that remarkably represents the very first initiative to actually tackle this growing problem, and could well offer a landmark “preventative solution” in itself.