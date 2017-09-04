Meet the man behind West Indies' batting resurgence who's backing them to stun England again at Lord's

If the West Indies’ batting was reckless at Edgbaston, it was the polar opposite at Headingley as Stuart Law’s side caught England cold while romping to their first victory here in 17 years.

That they did was largely down to the application and grit of Kraigg Braithwaite and the youthful verve of Shai Hope, who became the first batsman in history to hit a century in both innings of a first-class match at the ground.

Watching on from the balcony at Leeds was Toby Radford, the West Indies batting coach, and a man for whom this week’s Test represents something of a homecoming. The Welshman spent two seasons as a player at Middlesex before returning to Lords, first as director of the county’s academy and then as first team coach.

Radford has been working with the West Indies notoriously errant batsmen since September 2016 and has been widely praised for his work in developing talents such as Braithwaite and Hope during a second spell with the men from the Caribbean.

And another batting display like the one witnessed in Yorkshire could send the West Indies into dreamland - and plunge England into a serious period of introspection with the Ashes looming menacingly close.

“We wanted to go as deep as we could into the final day (at Headingley), we knew that if we could get through that morning period with wickets intact then we had a chance,” he tells The Independent. “Suddenly we came out after lunch and 300 didn’t look that far away. I thought the composure showed by Kraigg Braithwaite and Shai Hope was pretty remarkable. England threw everything at us but we managed to stand firm, which was brilliant.”

It was certainly a world away from the car crash performance at Edgbaston that led most people to discount this West Indies side as little more than fodder for an England team already looking to the bigger challenge to follow.

In Birmingham, the West Indies’ fate was sealed after they lost 19 wickets on a Saturday of kamikaze batting. Instead of sending the West Indies into a spiral, though, that collapse appears to have been a catalyst for a dramatic improvement.

“No-one in that side needed telling that that performance wasn’t good enough,” says Radford. “We had a day off after the game and then a couple of days later we all sat in that same dressing room at Edgbaston and had a very, very honest chat.

"All the players spoke and all the staff spoke. We agreed that we had been timid, for whatever reason, and that we hadn’t shown enough fight. We knew that when we took to field again that we had to be up for a scrap and had to be a lot more aggressive with the ball and show a lot more fight with the bat. We needed to show that we were capable of a whole lot more.”

