Meet the Manchester City super scout who unearthed Jadon Sancho and the next generation of English talent

Manchester City did not want to lose Jadon Sancho but last week the 17-year-old did earn them the largest ever transfer fee paid for someone yet to play a single minute of senior football.

Borussia Dortmund paid £8million for Sancho, a serious profit for City given they signed him from Watford for an initial £66,000 two years before.

City put more resources into their youth recruitment than anyone else in the country and no-one is more important to their work than Joe Shields, the brilliant young scout who found Sancho and brought him to City in 2015.

Shields is City’s UK academy scouting manager, having previously covered the south of England for them. Even with Sancho gone he has brought a new generation of English youngsters to City, in their pursuit of having the best academy teams in the country.

Next up there is Taylor Richards, the 16-year-old attacking midfielder signed from Fulham. Then there is 17-year-old Ian Carlo Poveda, eligible for England and Colombia, who joined from Brentford having spent time with Barcelona and Arsenal. And Rabbi Matondo, another 16-year-old, a fast, skilful winger signed from Cardiff City last year.

All of them were found for City by Shields.

Most striking is Yeboah Amankwah, the 16-year-old centre-back City signed last December. They did not take him from another club, but from Croydon side Kinetic Foundation. That is where Shields found him, and when Manchester United found out they tried to sign him, but City got him first. He is now starring for their Under-18s.

It should be no surprise, though, that Shields, at the top of one of the best-funded scouting departments in the country still goes to watch local football in Croydon. Shields, still just 30 years old, is from Thornton Heath and is rooted in the football community of the area.

He started coaching from the age of 15 at Melwood FC, the Croydon team before doing part-time schoolboy scouting for Crystal Palace.