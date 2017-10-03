Meet the Sarkic twins: born in England, raised in Belgium but trying to make Montenegro history

No Montenegro team has ever qualified for a major tournament. Their senior side is in a promising position for the 2018 World Cup, and if Stefan Jovetic, Stefan Savic and co beat Denmark in Podgorica on Thursday night they will be heading for the play-offs.

But behind them is the next generation, the U21 team fighting to get to their first European Championship. And leading the charge are two twin brothers, born and brought up in England, currently playing for Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.

Oliver and Matija Sarkic are the two 20-year-olds, eligible for England and, if they wanted, for Belgium too, but who have chosen to play for the country of their father. The national teams of the former Yugoslavian nations have plenty of players brought up in Western Europe, whose parents fled the wars of the 1990s. But the Sarkic’s story, taking them from Grimsby to Moscow to London to Brussels, is slightly different.

Their father Bojan Sarkic is a leading Montenegrin diplomat, who has served as ambassador to the United Kingdom, to Belgium and now to the European Union. Their mother, Natalie Sarkic-Todd, was an FCO official who works for Euractiv, a European media network.

So the two boys, born in July 1997, have not had the most typical of journeys, representing the country “of their hearts” and competing for playing time in the Football League. England has always been where they wanted to play – their English is immaculate – even if they left here for Brussels at the age of seven.

In Belgium both brothers were soon picked up by the Anderlecht academy at U8s level. After starting at the British School of Brussels they soon moved on to French-speaking schools. “We didn’t speak a word of French, growing up speaking English and Montenegrin,” Oliver says. “We went to an English school for two years but then we switched to a French school and now we even speak it to each other.”

View photos The current Montenegro senior team (Getty) More

Oliver, a striker, impressed during his spell at Anderlecht, especially in one 25-goal, 15-assist season for their U17s. Benfica started watching him and at the age of 17 he left Brussels for Lisbon, signing up to one of Europe’s best academies and an English-speaking school to do his A-Levels. Soon enough he was playing for Benfica B in the Portuguese second tier, alongside Victor Lindelof, Renato Sanches and Joao Carvalho. “Playing professional football was the best thing to happen to me so far, especially playing more than 60 games in that league,” he said. “It’s very aggressive, intense and skilful.”

But England was always in his mind and after three years at Benfica he joined Leeds United on loan at the start of this season. “I decided to give a shot to English football, my dream,” he says. “And there was no better step than Leeds for me. The facilities are amazing, the club has a great history, the coaches know what they’re doing. It’s a hard-working club working towards its goals.” Sarkic picked up a groin injury in his first game for the U23s, though, putting him out of Montenegro U21s game this week.

View photos Oliver spent time playing alongside Renato Sanches at Benfica (Getty) More

Read More