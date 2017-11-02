Meet Tyrrell Hatton: The man who is British golf's best-kept secret and, quite possibly, its next big star

Tyrrell Hatton still remembers the shot. He’s about five or six years old, playing in the Wycombe Heights Junior Masters. He’s up against a much older boy, and it’s gone to a three-hole play-off. About 100 yards to the pin.

“I remember hitting a punch 8-iron,” he says. “I remember the shot, and I remember how close it went. Not even 18 inches to the hole. And I ended up winning the tournament.”

And thus begins the story of British golf’s newest and most exciting young talent. They fitted little Tyrrell out with a little green jacket. It was his first title, and he quickly developed a taste for them. Now, two decades on, he gets a text from his manager every Monday with his new world ranking. It currently stands at No17, after a dreamy autumn in which he has won two titles on the bounce and put himself in pole position to qualify for next year’s Ryder Cup.