Melaka United 1 Kelantan 3: Red Warriors beat the drop thanks to Celin's brace

An inspiring comeback win over Melaka United saved Kelantan from relegation, thanks to Alessandro Celin's brace in the final 10 minutes of the match.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kelantan ensured another season in the Super League, when they defeated Melaka United 3-1 in their league match at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Saturday. Although the hosts opened the scoring through Nick Swirad's first half goal, the Red Warriors piled on the pressure in the second, resulting in Abou Bakr Al-Mel's equaliser at the hour mark, and Alessandro Celin's double in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Going into the final league matchday of the season, it was the visitors who had all the pressure on their shoulders. They were in 11th spot, in the relegation zone, with 19 points, one behind 10th Sarawak, who host ninth-placed T-Team FC, on 22 points. A win for Kelantan would guarantee their survival, while if they were held to a draw by the hosts, they must hope that the Crocodiles lose at home to the Titans.

Eighth-placed Mousedeers too had been in a similiarly-dire situation, but a home win over Selangor in the previous round had ensured they beat the drop in their first season back in the top tier.

At the start of the match, Melaka head coach Eduardo Almeida fielded the same first eleven that defeated Selangor in the previous round including all four of their foreign stars, with Marko Šimić leading the attack and Macedonian defender Jasmin Mecinović playing in the centreback position. The only difference was the custodian, Fazli Paat who took over from Badrulzaman Abdul Halim.

Kelantan's caretaker boss Santhit Bensoh, taking over from Zahasmi Ismail who had become yet another M-League coach to be 'rested' earlier in the week, meanwhile started with three of their foreign players, captained by Badhri Radzi, and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in between the sticks.