Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty

Perth Glory benefited from the use of the VAR system as they claimed a 3-1 win at 10-man Melbourne City in Friday's A-League clash at AAMI Park.

Ross McCormack cancelled out Mitch Nichols' deflected effort to level matters for City, who then found themselves a goal and a man down just before the break.

Osama Malik's lunge on Jacob Italiano inside the box was looked at again by referee Daniel Elder, who, after consulting the replays, awarded a penalty and brandished a straight red card.

Xavi Torres converted the spot-kick and substitute Mitchell Mallia broke clear to put the seal on Perth's win seven minutes from time.

Glory took the lead in the 12th minute when Nichols' effort from 20 yards struck Michael Jakobsen and wrongfooted Eugene Galekovic.

McCormack curled a marvellous free-kick over the wall and into the bottom-left corner to equalise just after the half-hour mark, with Glory coach Kenny Lowe taking his protests too far and incurring a yellow card - the first manager to receive such a punishment under a new initiative trialled by the A-League.

Lowe's mood was soon improved, however, as Torres kept his cool following the VAR's intervention and Mallia made the game safe by robbing Nick Fitzgerald on the halfway line to race away and slot home.