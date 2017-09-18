Melbourne City sign Polish marquee midfielder

The 27-year-old with significant Polish top-flight experience joins Warren Joyce's side on a two-year deal

Melbourne City has confirmed the signing of Poland midfielder Marcin Budzinski until the end of the 2018-19 A-League season.

The 27-year old joins injured Uruguayan Bruno Fornaroli as a club marquee on a two-year contract after passing a medical at the facilities of Manchester City.

Budzinski has spent his entire career in his native Poland, playing for Cracovia in the nation's top flight since 2012 - scoring 25 goals in 167 appearances.

He will be the second Pole to join the A-League this season after Sydney FC's signing of midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski.