Members of team reviewing historic football abuse undertaking psychological counselling

Members of the legal team involved in the review into historic sexual abuse in English football have undertaken psychological counselling, such has been the harrowing nature of the details of the work.

It is understood that evidence of the long-term effects on survivors, such as suicide attempts and substance abuse, has been particularly tough to deal with, and it says much that Clive Sheldon QC - who is heading the review and has long experience in such areas - has accepted the Football Association’s offer of psychological support.

The scale of the report - that has no set budget or deadline from the FA, but is expected by sources to cost somewhere between “high six figures and low seven figures" - has forced the half-dozen-strong team to increase manpower, with much time currently taken up by having to go through more than 3,000 boxes of FA files and documents to cross-reference information and uncover new evidence as they seek to determine what happened and how the sport’s authorities and clubs dealt with the abuses. The team is also investigating whether there were any cover-ups in place.

The next step will be to conduct most of the interviews with survivors and other people any way connected, whether they be those who worked at clubs or potential witnesses and bystanders. The aim is to speak to around 50 abuse victims from the 252 cases subject to police investigation in order to provide a fair sample.

Sheldon’s team have already spoken to 15 survivors and it is understood victims have been internationally-capped players. The interviews so far have also seen Sheldon pass new names on to Operation Hydrant, the specialist police unit looking into the cases that had not previously come up. The last police figures from 30 June showed that 741 alleged victims had come forward and 276 suspects identified.