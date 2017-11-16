Memorable Ashes Moments: Flintoff consoles Lee after England edge Edgbaston thriller

Our rundown of great Ashes moments takes in the thrilling 2005 series for the first time, as we look at the Edgbaston classic.

As Australia and England prepare to battle it out once again for possession of the Ashes urn, we look back at the top moments from the last 10 series.

For the first, but not the last time in this rundown we look at a match from the thrilling 2005 series, rated as one of the all-time greats, as England took the first step towards retaining the urn for the first time in 18 years.

Sunday August 7, 2005: Second Test, Headingley

There was little to suggest that the 2005 series would be anything special when the Aussies won in customarily comfortable fashion in the Lord's opener, but a game of football before the second contest at Headingley set off a chain of events that would alter the cricketing landscape.

Glenn McGrath tore ankle ligaments after treading on a stray cricket ball, ruling the supreme seamer out for the remainder of the series. He was replaced by Michael Kasprowicz.

England were rejuvenated and when Steve Harmison's stupendous slower ball accounted for Michael Clarke at the end of day three, Australia were 175-8, 93 runs away from their victory target.

Surely, England had to just turn up on the fourth morning and win.

Shane Warne and Brett Lee had shared all 10 of England's second-innings wickets between them and once again went about rescuing their side, but the spinner clumsily treading on his own stumps brought their 45-run resistance to an end.

However, Harmison, Andrew Flintoff, Matthew Hoggard, Simon Jones and Ashley Giles found Australia's 10 and 11 limpet-like at the crease.

Not only stubborn, but also swashbuckling. Lee jabbed Flintoff through the slips for four, Kasprowicz flicked a perilous one to the rope over leg gully, Lee tracked Giles over midwicket, and Kasprowicz hit the same over for two more fours as, all of a sudden, Australia needed just 33.