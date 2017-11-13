Memorable Ashes moments: Gough's stunning SCG hat-trick

Ahead of the Ashes, we run down the top moments from the last 10 series. We start with a stunning bowling display in the 1998-99 series.

As Australia and England prepare to battle it out once again for possession of the Ashes urn, we look back at the top moments from the last 10 series.

Here we start with a 1998-99 series that was dominated by Australia but still provided a fond memory for England and their travelling support.

January 2, 1999: Fifth Test, Sydney Cricket Ground

England's prospects of wrestling back the urn from Australia had long since faded by the time the 1998-99 series arrived in Sydney for the fifth and final Test, though they still had hope of securing a draw after victory in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Those hopes were eventually dashed, but not before one of the stars of the Melbourne triumph produced one last shining moment underneath the late afternoon sun on the first day at the SCG.

Yorkshire pace bowler Darren Gough took 5-96 in the first innings in Melbourne and it was he who ensured another disappointing tour of Australia produced one of the defining moments of modern-day Ashes history for England by bamboozling the hosts' lower order to take a magnificent hat-trick.

Australia appeared poised to end the day with four wickets in hand, but Gough's introduction saw them crash from 321-6 to 322 all out.

First Ian Healy was deceived by a short-of-length delivery outside off stump, edging behind to Warren Hegg.

Stuart MacGill's wicket was the next to tumble as a sublime yorker got through his withering attempt at a defensive shot and clattered into the middle stump.

That set up Colin Miller to face hat-trick ball from Gough, who revealed that composure was in part the key to what followed.

"I've been on a hat-trick a few times in Test cricket," Gough said. "This time I was more relaxed."

His sense of calm paid emphatic dividends as Gough produced a marvellous delivery that reverse-swung back into Miller's off-stump, leading to celebratory scenes on and off the field that would ultimately be short-lived.

"I was mobbed from all sides," recalled Gough. "Alex Tudor bit the back of my head by accident," said Gough, whose family missed the finest moment of his esteemed career, leaving early to beat the traffic.

That was as good as it got for England, who subsequently slumped to a 98-run defeat despite the only 20th century Ashes hat-trick by an England bowler.