Memorable Ashes Moments: Oh my Broad! Stuart stuns Australia with 8-15

Stuart Broad tore through Australia on the first morning of the 2015 Trent Bridge Test, claiming scarcely believable figures of 8-15.

On the eve of the first Test in Brisbane, our countdown of memorable moments from the last 10 Ashes series concludes with a look at Stuart Broad's sensational performance at Trent Bridge in 2015.

Broad returned outrageous figures of 8-15 as Australia's hopes of retaining the famous little urn were effectively ended on a remarkable morning in Nottingham.

Thursday, August 6 2015: Fourth Test, Trent Bridge

Given Australia's deserved status as favourites for the 2017-18 Ashes, it is easy to forget just how recently they were subjected to one of their most mortifying humiliations by England.

Under the captaincy of Michael Clarke in the 2015 series, Australia arrived at Trent Bridge 2-1 down but still firmly in the series, particularly with their opponents having been dealt a severe injury blow.

James Anderson, the leader of England's attack, had been ruled out of the fourth Test in Nottingham with a side strain.

However, that loss was not felt at all by the hosts, as Anderson's new-ball partner Stuart Broad duly delivered one of the most memorable spells in Ashes history at his home ground.

Broad struck twice in the first over of the match, claimed his fourth and England's fifth wicket with the game's 25th legal delivery – courtesy of a remarkable diving catch by Ben Stokes – and finished with the frankly absurd analysis of 8-15 from 9.3 overs as Australia folded spectacularly.

The tourists were all out for just 60 inside 18.3 overs – their shortest first innings in a Test – with all eight of Broad's victims falling to catches in the slip cordon.

Unsurprisingly, there was to be no way back.

England duly marched to a commanding victory that secured an unassailable 3-1 lead and prompted Australia skipper Clarke to announce he would retire following the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Broad's reaction to the one-handed catch from Stokes that dismissed Adam Voges proved the iconic image of the series, one that epitomised a session of the highest drama.