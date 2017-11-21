Memorable Ashes Moments: Triple wicket-maiden for destructive Johnson
As Australia and England prepare to battle it out once again for possession of the Ashes urn, we look back at the top moments from the last 10 series.
After England retained the urn in August 2013, they travelled to Australia just three months later looking to win a fourth successive series, but were blown away by the resurgent Mitchell Johnson – the quick enjoying a particularly fruitful spell in Adelaide.
Saturday, December 7 2013: Second Test, Adelaide
Johnson had already set the tone in the opening match of the series in Brisbane by taking 9-103 across the two innings, the speedster destroying England's fragile batting line-up to secure a 381-run win.
If the tourists thought they had seen the worst of his powers they were sorely mistaken, as the moustachioed Johnson continued to terrorise them at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia piled on the runs in the first innings to apply pressure to the visitors, captain Michael Clarke leading the way with a superb 148, while Brad Haddin chipped in with 118.
When a weary England began their reply they lost Alastair Cook to a Johnson delivery that rocked back the opener's off stump, his dismissal coming after an aggressive opening spell that had the tourists hopping around on the crease.
But there was worse to come as a refreshed Johnson resumed his onslaught on day three.
Joe Root and Michael Carberry both had to deal with a blistering spell from the Queenslander first up, his pace and aggression sending shockwaves through the tourists' dressing room.
Having softened up the top order Johnson watched on as Shane Watson, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon reduced England to 111-4.
It was then all about Johnson as he quickly blasted through the England tail to finish with series-best haul of 7-40, one that very nearly included a hat-trick.
The 51st over was a joy to behold - if you are Australian.
It began with a delivery that trapped Ben Stokes in front, the all-rounder dismissed on review as the volume levels began to rise inside the ground.
Matt Prior was welcomed with a bouncer around his throat before he dangled his bat outside off to edge another snorter from Johnson to a gleeful Haddin.
Public enemy number one Stuart Broad arrived at the crease for the final delivery of the over and was quickly sent back, the seamer leaping across his stumps trying to evade a delivery that smashed into leg stump.
That completed a sensational triple-wicket maiden and put Australia firmly in control with England 117-7, a long way behind the hosts' 570-9 declared.
Any respite was not forthcoming as Johnson returned four overs later to remove Graeme Swann and James Anderson – the latter getting a hard stare after being clean bowled.
Ian Bell survived the hat-trick ball but Johnson soon had England all out as Monty Panesar played all around a straight one, leaving England 398 adrift.
It was seminal day in the series as Johnson was firmly established as England's tormentor-in-chief, a role he duly lived up to in the remaining Tests.
Johnson ripped through England in Perth to secure the return of the urn. And he finished the series with 37 wickets at 13.97, while England's best came from Broad with just 22.
Johnson's performance is something Australia hope this year's seam trio – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood – can emulate.