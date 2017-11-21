Memorable Ashes Moments: Triple wicket-maiden for destructive Johnson

Mitchell Johnson firmly established himself as England's tormentor-in-chief on day three of the second Test in Adelaide in 2013-14.

As Australia and England prepare to battle it out once again for possession of the Ashes urn, we look back at the top moments from the last 10 series.

After England retained the urn in August 2013, they travelled to Australia just three months later looking to win a fourth successive series, but were blown away by the resurgent Mitchell Johnson – the quick enjoying a particularly fruitful spell in Adelaide.

Saturday, December 7 2013: Second Test, Adelaide

Johnson had already set the tone in the opening match of the series in Brisbane by taking 9-103 across the two innings, the speedster destroying England's fragile batting line-up to secure a 381-run win.

If the tourists thought they had seen the worst of his powers they were sorely mistaken, as the moustachioed Johnson continued to terrorise them at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia piled on the runs in the first innings to apply pressure to the visitors, captain Michael Clarke leading the way with a superb 148, while Brad Haddin chipped in with 118.

When a weary England began their reply they lost Alastair Cook to a Johnson delivery that rocked back the opener's off stump, his dismissal coming after an aggressive opening spell that had the tourists hopping around on the crease.

But there was worse to come as a refreshed Johnson resumed his onslaught on day three.

Joe Root and Michael Carberry both had to deal with a blistering spell from the Queenslander first up, his pace and aggression sending shockwaves through the tourists' dressing room.

Having softened up the top order Johnson watched on as Shane Watson, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon reduced England to 111-4.

It was then all about Johnson as he quickly blasted through the England tail to finish with series-best haul of 7-40, one that very nearly included a hat-trick.