Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph

Benjamin Mendy is targeting success with both Manchester City and France this season as he chases numerous club trophies and World Cup glory.

The former Monaco left-back has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League with City, although he hobbled out of their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday with a knee injury.

And Mendy is hopeful that Pep Guardiola's men can compete on numerous fronts this term.

"[The objective is to] win two or three titles with Manchester City," he told Telefoot. "We have one of the best projects in Europe and we want to continue writing the history of this club."

On the prospect of also winning the World Cup with France - the 1998 winners - Mendy is similarly optimistic.

He added: "We're going to qualify. We can win the World Cup. We have good young players, experienced players. I believe it."

Mendy has lofty personal aspirations, too, hoping to become the best player in the world in his position.

"Why not?" he asked. "There is a long way to go, but with work everything is possible. It's not completely crazy."

Guardiola was optimistic on Mendy's fitness after his withdrawal against Palace.

"[On Sunday,] he will have a real test," the manager said. "He feels better - it was a kick. Hopefully not his ligament.”