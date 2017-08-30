Mendy who? Jorge showing Jardim's Monaco production line never stops

While the headlines in Monaco continue to be made by the principality side’s eye-watering profits in the transfer market, on the field Leonardo Jardim’s side have continued the form that drove them to the Ligue 1 title last season.

They are in the midst of a formidable 16-match winning sequence, the longest in French top-flight history, which has seen them chalk up a perfect four wins from four so far this term.

This form has successfully highlighted the strength in depth that has quietly been amassed on the south coast, with those who've departed having been seamlessly replaced.

One of those to step into the spotlight is 21-year-old Brazilian defender, Jorge. His role of replacing Benjamin Mendy, christened the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to Manchester City for €56m, was not considered to be an easy one.

Jorge, however, has shown that he is perfectly capable of filling such big boots.

He offers a similar attacking threat to the Manchester City man and has already registered assists in two of his four appearances so far this term. The latest of these arrived on Sunday, when Monaco annihilated Marseille 6-1, with the attack-minded youngster the man fouled to win the penalty for his side’s final goal.

It was moment that capped another formidable display for a man who spent his first six months in France largely in the shadows.

Signed from Flamengo for €8.5m in January, a club-record sale at that time, he had to watch on from the sidelines as Monaco steamrolled their way to the title. He made only two appearances, playing a total of 90 minutes.

Acclimatising on the bench appears to have been no issue, though.

Patience has never been a problem for him. After learning the game playing futsal, he transferred to the outdoor version of the game at 13 but only slowly made an impression in his homeland. Indeed, it would be 2014 before he was noticed and handed his professional debut.

Given his chance due to an injury to Pablo Armero, he shone and became an irreplaceable member of the side. Within two years, the dynamic full-back had been named the best left-back in the Brasiliero, catching the eye with dashing runs forward and a powerful shot, earning comparisons to Flamengo great and former Brazil international Junior in the process.

