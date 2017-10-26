Mendy & Kompany returning to Manchester to step up recoveries

The left-back has been in Barcelona recovering from knee surgery for the last month while the Blues captain is struggling with a calf problem

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy will return to the United Kingdom next week as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury, Goal understands.

And he will be joined by club captain Vincent Kompany, who could return to training following six weeks out with a calf problem.

Mendy has been convalescing in Barcelona since undergoing surgery at the end of September to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligment in his right knee.

The France international joined City in a £52 million move from Monaco in the summer but was ruled out for six to seven months after he collided with Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend on just his fifth appearance for his new side.

City boss Pep Guardiola says the 23-year-old will be back towards the end of April, and sources have told Goal that he is currently on track with his recovery.

Having undergone numerous physiotheraphy sessions at Dr Ramon Cugat's Barcelona surgery, Mendy will report back to the City training ground next week. He will be assessed by the club's medical staff and follow a programme designed to get him back to full fitness over the next few months.

Mendy was pictured in Barcelona with Kompany and City youngster Brahim Diaz at the start of this week. Brahim suffered a knee injury for City's Under-23 side last weekend and is expected to miss three weeks, while Kompany is understood to have had a check-up on his persistent calf injury.

Sources have told Goal that Kompany could be back on the training pitch next week, having picked up his 15th calf problem in five years while playing for Belgium against Gibraltar in August.

The 31-year-old had initially returned to training following that original injury, but suffered a set-back and has been out of action since.