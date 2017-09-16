Mendy queries FIFA rating again as Man City hit Watford for six

The France international defender continues to troll EA Sports over their decision to hand him a score of 78 in their upcoming release

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has continued his trolling of EA Sports for handing him a rating of 78 in their upcoming FIFA 18 release.

The France international starred for Monaco in 2016-17 as they swept to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His performances convinced City that he was worth £52 million of their money, but not everybody was taken with the 23-year-old.

Mendy questioned his score on FIFA after learning of his mark, suggesting that the game makers had never seen him in action.

After helping City to a 6-0 mauling of Watford on Saturday, Mendy could not resist another sly dig.

