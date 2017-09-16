Mendy queries FIFA rating again as Man City hit Watford for six

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has continued his trolling of EA Sports for handing him a rating of 78 in their upcoming FIFA 18 release.
The France international starred for Monaco in 2016-17 as they swept to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.
His performances convinced City that he was worth £52 million of their money, but not everybody was taken with the 23-year-old.
Mendy questioned his score on FIFA after learning of his mark, suggesting that the game makers had never seen him in action.
Ahaha you dont have TV last year @EASPORTSFIFA ?? 78 really ?!! pic.twitter.com/SurU939kL4— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 14, 2017
After helping City to a 6-0 mauling of Watford on Saturday, Mendy could not resist another sly dig.
Too much class in one picture all these +82 @EASPORTSFIFA players ... and me congrats @aguerosergiokun x3#andanotherone #sharkteam ]]>🦈