Mendy urges fan to sell his FIFA 18 card

The defender, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, urged one inquisitive fan to offload his "Ones to Watch" card

Benjamin Mendy is not letting his knee injury ruin his sense of humour.

The Manchester City defender has been ruled out with a ruptured ACL, an injury that will keep him out of action for several months.

Despite the bad news, the full-back was on social media cracking jokes, starting with telling fans he would be joining "Injury FC" on loan for a bit.

Bad news guys ll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple monthes with ruptured ACL... but will be back soon & stronger hopefully — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 28, 2017

Later, when questioned about what fans should do with his FIFA 18 "Ones to Watch" card, Mendy made it clear that now would be the time to offload it.

Sell it asap https://t.co/KUydGA4pxG — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 28, 2017

While losing Mendy may prove to be an issue for City and the player, the good news for the rest of the world is that he'll still be available to entertain us all on Twitter.