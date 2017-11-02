Meninga: Hayne has let down Titans

Kangaroos boss Mal Meninga hit out at two-time NRL Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne following reports he wants out of Gold Coast Titans.

Australia head coach Mal Meninga has taken aim at Jarryd Hayne, believing the NRL star will have let down the Gold Coast Titans if he does decide to leave the club amid exit rumours.

Former Parramatta Eels full-back Hayne, 29, has been linked with a return to Sydney due to personal reasons, though the Titans were quick to dismiss those reports on Thursday.

Code-hopper Hayne – who denied instructing his manager to speak to Sydney-based teams – only completed his first full season with the Titans, playing 17 games this year, having arrived in the middle of 2016, and Kangaroos boss Meninga hit out at the two-time Dally M Medallist.

"Honestly, I think he's let the Titans down… if he leaves the club," Meninga said.

"He hasn't played well enough to do that. I think he needs to make sure that he stays at the club and plays the best he possibly can for them.

"They're the ones who invested in him and he hasn't invested back in the club."

Meninga, preparing for Australia's Rugby League World Cup clash with France, added: "They put the effort in through the year and then they choose to leave? I'm happy with that.

"But if they don't put the effort in and you let your mates down and the club down I think you've got an obligation to stay at the club and do the right thing by them."