Meninga unhappy with Aussie preparations ahead of World Cup semi

Australia boss Mal Meninga said the 10-time champions must improve if they are to reach another decider at the expense of Fiji.

Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga challenged his side to respond following one of their "worst" training sessions heading into Friday's Rugby League World Cup semi-final showdown against Fiji.

Reigning champions Australia are gearing up for their fifth successive semi-final but Meninga is less than impressed with the Kangaroos' preparations for the Brisbane blockbuster.

Australia have been a class above throughout the tournament after dismantling Samoa 46-0 in the quarter-finals but Meninga said the 10-time champions must improve if they are to reach another decider at the expense of Fiji, who stunned New Zealand in the last eight.

"It's been a bit clunky. I wasn't real happy with our session the other day. There are some things we need to improve on," Meninga told reporters on Thursday.

"We are heading in the right direction, but it was probably our worst training session on Tuesday so we have a bit of improving to do.

"It's not a worry, sometimes you need those sort of sessions to get you back to reality. We've been tracking really well.

"The players have been performing fantastically but sometimes you have those sort of sessions. It can be a bit of a reality check to get you back on track."

Meninga added: "There was a lot of dropped ball and a few mistakes. Things like that. That's not the standards we want so we need to make sure that every time we train we train with the right intensity and the right execution.

"That's an important part of our rise and those values we are trying to uphold every time we do something as the Kangaroos. We need to improve in that area."